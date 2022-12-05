Another Dismemberment In Andhra Pradesh; Woman's Body Parts Found In A Drum

Days after the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar was reported from the national capital, a women's body parts have been found inside a drum kept in a locked rented house in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. This came after the house owner forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings of the tenant since he had not cleared his dues.

According to the sources, it has been also learnt that earlier in June 2021, the tenant vacated the house without paying the rent citing his wife’s pregnancy. Prima facie reveals that the body parts, recovered now, were cut into pieces nearly a year ago. A case has been registered into the matter and an investigation has been launched.

"The case came to light from Maduravada of Visakhapatnam on Monday when the owner of the house forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings present in the house. In June 2021, the tenant vacated the house without clearing the dues, citing his wife's pregnancy, "the police stated.

"We're suspecting that it could be his wife. The owner has given a complaint and based on which a case has been registered," the police added.

Similar cases reported recently

Shraddha Walkar murder case: The shocking murder case came to light after Delhi Police on November 14 cracked the six-month-old case. Aaftab, the victim's live-in partner, allegedly chopped Shraddha's body into 35 pieces after he killed her. The accused murdered Shraddha because she wanted to marry him and was pressuring him repeatedly.

Man chopped by wife & son: Days after the spine-chilling murder of Shraddha was reported, a man identified as Anjan Das, was chopped, stored in a fridge, and then disposed of in different parts of Delhi by his wife and son. According to Delhi Crime Branch, the dead body of the man living in Pandav Nagar was cut and kept in the fridge in the house, after which the pieces of the dead body were thrown in different parts of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.