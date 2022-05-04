Another Durgapur-bound SpiceJet Flight Returns To Chennai Due To 'technical Snag'

Just two days after major mid-air turbulence that injured many flight-bound passengers, another SpiceJet flight reported a snag due to which the Durgapur-bound flight had to return back to Chennai. It happened on Tuesday night after the engine of the SpiceJet Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA which was operating as SG-331 had to come back mid-way after developing some engine issues.

This not only caused inconveniences to the passengers but also led to a delay of 6-7 hours before taking off again. The passengers also took to Twitter to share their experiences and raised their complaints. Many also shared videos from the airport.

Responding to the complaints, SpiceJet has also assured the passengers of working on the issues at the earliest. SpiceJet spokesperson also confirmed the issue and said that the flight from Chennai to Durgapur on May 3 came back to Chennai due to technical issues and landed back safely. Notably, the same flight SG 331 was earlier diverted to Varanasi due to bad weather in Durgapur on May 1.

As checked, the flight is affected due to technical reasons and shall depart at 2245 hrs. We always try our best to maintain the departures as per the schedule. However, at times, due to unavoidable reasons, we face changes/cancellations. We deeply regret the trouble. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 3, 2022

SpiceJet flight turbulence

Earlier on Sunday, a Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight from Mumbai encountered major turbulence injuring more than 10 passengers onboard. As informed by the company spokesperson, the SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG- 945 was on its way to Durgapur in the evening when the incident took place.

However, it managed to land safely at the Durgapur airport following which the injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. In concerns to the incident, India's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also announced carrying out an inspection of the entire aircraft fleet. Furthermore, the aircraft has also been grounded in Kolkata.

Notably, SpiceJet continues to remain under fire following safety concerns and inefficient pilot training. Earlier in April, the DGCA had also restrained a total of 90 pilots of SpiceJet airlines from flying the Boeing 737 Max aircraft on the grounds of improper training, reported ANI. Informing about the same, DGCA Director-General Arun Kumar told ANI that all the pilots will have to undergo training for meeting the requirements of the aviation regulatory body.

Image: PTI