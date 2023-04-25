Another Flight Shocker: Man Urinates On Flyer On New York-Delhi American Airlines Flight

Another incident of a passenger urinating on a co-passenger on an American Airlines flight bound for New Delhi from New York has surfaced, a month after a similar incident of Indian student urinating on a fellow-passenger took place last month.

The accused allegedly urinated on the co-passenger during an argument in the flight under the influence of alcohol. According to the information, the accused is an Indian citizen, who has been detained by the Delhi Police after his arrival at the Delhi airport on Sunday night.

As per information, the incident happened aboard flight AA 292 of the American Airlines. The matter was immediately reported to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) deployed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport by the airline's staff before the arrival. Following this, the team of CISF apprehended the unruly passenger after the plane landed at the airport. The accused was later handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

Legal action being taken under Civil Aircraft Rules

According to a senior police official, information regarding the incident was received by IGI airport police on Sunday night, based on which legal action is being taken under the non-recognisable offences of Civil Aircraft Rules. However, it is being said that no corroborative evidence or complaint has been given to the police by fellow passengers related to the incident.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated that an allegedly inebriated passenger (arriving from New York by American Airlines) relieved himself on another passenger. American Airlines has recorded the statements of co-passengers and handed over the passenger to law enforcement. An FIR has been lodged.

Similar incidents of passengers allegedly urinating on co-passengers in an inebriated condition on board flight has surfaced in the past couple of months. The peegate incident that took place last month grabbed the attention, when reports of a 20-year-old student flying on Delhi-bound American Airlines flight allegedly urinating on a US citizen on board came to fore. He was later detained by the police, after he arrived at the Delhi airport.

Another similar incident took place on an Air India flight bound for New Delhi from New York, took place on November 26, last year, wherein an intoxicated man, identified as Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on an elderly woman, in the business class on board flight. A case was registered by the police under various sections and the accused was later arrested from Bengaluru on January 6.