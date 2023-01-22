Another Hit & Run Horror In Bihar: 70-year-old Man Dies After Car Drags Him For 8 Kms

In a horrific incident, a speeding car hit a 70-year-old man and dragged him for eight kilometres while the man was crossing the road at Bangra Chowk (National Highway-27) in the Champaran district of Bihar, resulting in his death.

The old man identified as Shankar Chaudhary was clinging to the bonnet of the car and then thrown at a deserted location nearly eight kilometres away from Kotwa Kadam Chowk by the car driver. The incident angered locals who then blocked the highway demanding strict action to be taken against the perpetrators of the heinous act.

The deceased was reportedly a resident of Bangra village under Kotwa police station limits.

A similar incident was reported in Bengaluru

In another shocker, dated January 20, a man was dragged as he was clinging to the bonnet of a car being driven by a woman in the Ullal Main road in Jnanbharathi police station limits.

The man identified as Darshan is said to have stepped out of his vehicle to check the damage before blocking the woman’s car as a protest.

Infuriated by this, the woman named Priyanka allegedly threw insults at the man from inside her car, shut all the windows, and hit the pedal to go away. According to sources, Darshan was dragged for over one kilometre while clinging to the bonnet of the accused's car. In the video accessed by Republic TV, the woman was seen speeding up to get rid of the locals who were chasing her on bikes and yelling at her to stop the car.