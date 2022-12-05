Another Incident Of Sacrilege In Punjab's Mansurpur Village; Opposition Blames AAP

Another incident of sacrilege has been reported from Punjab. On Monday, a miscreant entered the Gurudwara Sahib in Manurpur village of Punjab's Phillaur and allegedly carried out an act of sacrilege. Following the incident, the villagers caught the accused.

The Jalandhar Rural Police informed that the accused, who allegedly carried out the sacrilege incident at the Gurdwara Sahib of village Mansurpur village, has been arrested. A case has also been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway. It has been informed that the atmosphere in the entire village remains tense as of now, however, the situation is under control.

Political parties slam AAP government

Soon after the incident came to light, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal condemned the sacrilege and demanded strict action in this matter from the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, Badal wrote, "Strongly condemn the heinous act of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at Gurdwara Singh Sabha in village Mansurpur. I urge Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to direct the DGP of Punjab Police for taking immediate and stringent action against the culprits. This painful act is unpardonable."

Terming the act deeply painful, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote, "Deeply pained to see sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji in Vill Mansurpur near Goraya. A man spat tobacco after chewing it on the seat. AAP Punjab is deliberately giving signals to anti-social elements to indulge in communal acts and destroy peace. Worrisome situation in Punjab!"