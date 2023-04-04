Another Indian LSE Student Says She Was Targeted Due To Anti-India Rhetoric & Her Identity

Another Indian student from the London School of Economics has alleged that she has been targeted and taunted based on her religious identity. This comes a day after a lawyer Karan Kataria pursuing postgraduate studies alleged that he faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks at the campus due to "anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia".

The girl student named Tejashwini Shankar in a video said, "I am making this to bring to light some of the unfair and undemocratic (actions) by the LSE SU (LSE Student Union) over the last couple of weeks. Students Union elections have been happening on the LSE campus and Karan Kataria, a friend of mine was campaigning for the post of General Secretary."

I have been targeted and taunted based on my religious identity and for supporting a friend in the student union elections. The Student Union refuses to take appropriate action.#discriminationoncampus #karan4gensec @lsesu @LSEnews @PMOIndia @HCI_London @mkstalin @karanatLSE pic.twitter.com/lX6uZlbJj3 — Tejashwini Shankar (@tejashwini_v__) April 3, 2023

Tejashwini Shankar added, "On the last day of elections, a malicious rumour was put out calling him Islamophobic and alleging that he is a Hindu nationalist. This message soon caught on and I and few others campaigning for him were bullied, harassed, and targetted both on campus and online."

She stated that she has also filed a complaint with SU regarding the same and called out the messages for defamation and harassment.

She said, "The SU has disqualified Karan from his candidature of the General Secretary. This is bullying and harassment at the highest level of international institutions that pride itself on inclusivity and diversity and I very strongly condemn the inaction by the LSE SU regarding the same."

Karan, who is a student academic representative-Master of Legislative Laws (LLM) claimed that he was disqualified from running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU) because of his "Indian and Hindu identity." He also alleged to have faced personal and targeted attacks at the campus due to "anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote with a statement, "I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the LSESU is transparent about its reasoning. I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia."

Karan Kataria also spoke to Republic TV and said that authorities have accepted that wrong happened but there's no action by them against it. They are failing to recognise and punish the true culprit.

He further said, "I urge the authority to set up a fact-finding committee into this grave offence of hate crime and the matter should be thoroughly investigated."