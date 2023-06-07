Another Job Scam In Bengal? CBI Raids 20 Locations In Municipal Recruitment Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday (June 7) carried out searches across 20 locations in West Bengal in connection with the alleged irregularities in municipal corporation recruitment. CBI officials carried out raids across various offices of the municipal corporation and premises of the accused listed in the FIR which was registered on the orders of the Calcutta High Court on April 22, 2023.

The appointments in the municipal corporations come under the scanner of the probe agency during the ongoing investigation into teachers' recruitment scams which the CBI is carrying along with the Enforcement Directorate.

CBI searches 20 locations

There have been allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of clerks, sweepers, peons and drivers in various municipalities across Bengal. Some of the municipalities that are under the CBI scanner are Panihati, Halisahar, Titagarh, Shantipur, Saltlake, Chuchura, Barahnagar, Taki, and Dumdum.

The probe agency has also registered a case against one Ayan Sil and his company ABS Infozone Pvt Ltd, which was engaged in the printing and evaluation of OMR sheets, for alleged manipulation of the scores of aspirants, officials said. According to sources, the interrogation of Ayan Sil has revealed that over Rs 200 crore had been collected from the aspirants for ensuring their appointments across various municipalities in Bengal.

Job scams in Bengal

The alleged irregularities in the recruitment to municipalities come after a joint investigation by the CBI and the ED into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam. There have been allegations that corruption took place in recruiting Group C and Group D teachers in state-run schools.

The notification for the recruitment of teachers through the State Level Selection Test (SLSC) was released in 2014 and the final phase of recruitment began in 2016 when Partha Chatterjee held the office of Bengal's Education Ministry. Amid the recruitment process, one after another PILs were filed in the Calcutta HC alleging that several aspirants were given higher ranks even though their scores were lower than that of others.