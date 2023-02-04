Another Joshimath In Doda? Building Collapses In Thathri; GSI Team Arrives For Inspection

After Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the people in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda have also started to witness cracks in their residences. Following this, the residences were evacuated and later 21 houses in the area collapsed.

As the building collapsed, the Traffic on Doda Kishtwar road was halted. A team from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) arrived at the site to take stock of the situation and inspected the entire area. The Doda SDM Athar Amin Zargar said that the situation is being regularly monitored by Deputy Commissioner Doda and his senior officers. "Situation under control. Government has sent a team of Geological Survey of India & they are conducting their studies. They will submit their report to the government. People have vacated the area".

On Friday, a report was sent to the Geological Survey of India after which they arrived for further investigation. "Most residents were from nearby villages. Temporary makeshift houses with basic amenities provided to affected residents,” said SDM Doda.

(Geological Survey team carries out inspection in Doda-Kishtwar area)

Joshimath 2.0 in Doda

A total of 15 houses have been vacated in the Thathri area of the Doda district of Jammu after they developed major cracks. The families living in the houses have been moved to safe places by the district administration. All 15 houses are likely to collapse as land is sinking successively over the days.

Significantly, the cracks first started appearing in December 2022 and have been increasing since then. "Cracks were reported in a house in December in the Doda district. Till yesterday, six buildings developed cracks, but now these cracks have started to increase and the area can be seen sinking as several structures in the area have developed cracks," SDM Doda, Athar Amin Zargar said talking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the locals expressed apprehensions and demanded an appropriate shelter to keep themselves and their children safe.

It is pertinent to mention that the reported incidents in the districts of Jammu are similar to the atrocities faced by the people in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand's Chamoli where severe land subsidence has sunken the holy place in the state. Last month, hundreds of residents were shifted to relief centres in safe places after cracks appeared at several homes in Joshimath, suggesting subsidence.