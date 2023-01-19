Another Karnataka Prison Clip Emerges; Jail Staff Allegedly Taking Bribe Caught On Tape

A video has surfaced on social media wherein a jail staff can be seen allegedly extorting money from one of the prisoners' family members. The incident occurred in the Tumkur district jail in Karnataka.

Jail extortion tape emerges

Republic TV on Thursday accessed the CCTV footage of the jail guard collecting a bribe from one of the prisoners' family members. In the footage, the jail guard can be seen accepting a bribe of Rs 1150 from the family member of a prisoner who came to make a visit to Tumkur district jail.

Republic TV learned that many jail inmates have alleged that they have complained about their extortion earlier to the District Collector of Tumkur district but no action was taken against the jail guard.

'Clear lack of political will': Congress

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Karnataka Congress leader Dr Sankara Guha said, "It is very unfortunate. Day by day, the law and order situation and civic amenities in the state are depleting and going from bad to worst. This is a very clear lack of political will as far as Karnataka is concerned. The home minister of state should be shameful and publicly accept that he is unable to handle the situation in Karnataka."

Guha further asserted that every rule in the jail book has been violated. "Whom to be held responsible? This starts with the arrogance of the officers who come to that particular post after paying money to the political process. BJP leaders are not able to control any of the officers. Not only the police, but it could also be IAS, IPS, and officers on other posts," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, an inmate's birthday was celebrated in room no. 2 of Karnataka's Ramanagara jail flouting all prison norms. Republic TV learned that prisoners decorated the room to celebrate the birthday of history-sheeter Kiran Anna who is currently lodged at the Ramanagara prison.