Another Major Crackdown On Chinese Loan Apps; ED Raids 16 Locations In Kolkata

In a major breaking reported first by Republic Media Network, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday, September 14, carried out searches in sixteen locations in Kolkata, along with other states, in connection with the Chinese Loan App case and crypto exchanges, focussing on Chinese companies facilitators.

This comes after the central agency carried out search operations across six locations in Bengaluru in the same case, including premises of online payment gateways like Razorpay, Paytm, and Cashfree. The probe agency said it has seized Rs 17 crore worth of funds kept in "merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities", during the raids.

Crackdown On Chinese Loan Apps

The ED initiated a probe under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after a number of cases of debtors ending their lives in various states, with the police stating they were being harassed by these loan app companies by publicising their personal details available in their phones and by undertaking high-handed methods to threaten them.

On September 8, a couple from Rajahmundry in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh died by suicide due to harassment by agents of a Chinese loan app. The police informed that the couple, Durgarao and Ramya Lakshmi, had taken loans from different loan apps and as they could not repay the amount, the loan agents started threatening them by saying that they will share their morphed nude photos on social media.