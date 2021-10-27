Another NCB Witness Claims He Was Allegedly Made To Sign Blank Papers; 'not Blackmailed'

Amidst the range of accusations levelled against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, another witness related to the Aryan Khan case has come forward to claim that he was allegedly made to sign blank papers by the agency. Independent witness Shekhar Kamble on Wednesday claimed that he was allegedly asked to sign 10-12 blank sheets of paper by the agency in the arrest of a Nigerian national, who was busted in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs bust.

Speaking to reporters, Shekhar Kamble said, "So much is going on, I am feeling scared. For so many days, nothing happened so I was quiet. Now that one case has opened, I was a panch in this matter so I rather speak now than later. I was made to sign blank papers, they told me nothing will happen, you sign. I signed about 10-12 papers like this. In my case, one Nigerian has been caught, the other has managed to escape because nothing was found on him. I think this could be a fraud case. I have not been blackmailed, they just called me to the office."

Witnessess' allegations against NCB

The latest claims come in line with the allegations levelled by independent witness Prabhakar Sail. On October 24, Sail alleged that NCB officials made him sign several blank sheets of papers at the central agency's office in Mumbai in connection with the Mumbai drugs bust. Sail claimed to have overheard an extortion deal worth Rs 25 crore, which was brought down to Rs 18 crore. Out of this, Rs 8 crore was supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede, he alleged.

However, NCB witness KP Gosavi has clearly dismissed his bodyguard Sail's allegation. "All extortion allegations by Prabhakar against me are false. Sail may have got some money to speak against me," he told Republic TV. Regarding his pictures with Aryan Khan from the NCB office, Gosavi claimed, "I was called by NCB while they raided on cruise. I had a list of 27 people who were expected to board on the cruise with drugs, which did not include Aryan Khan's name. NCB caught Aryan and Arbaaz on a cruise. Gosavi also refuted reports of meeting SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani.

A series of personal and professional allegations have been levelled against Sameer Wankhede, who has been heading the entire operation, after the agency busted a Mumbai Cruise drugs party en-route to Goa on October 2. The investigation led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.