Another Pakistan Drone Shot Down By BSF, With Three Kilograms Of Heroin

Punjab police in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone along with three kilograms of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said, "Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran."

Illicit drone cases mounting

This comes a day after BSF on December 2 and 3 foiled another Pakistani attempt to drop weapons and narcotics using a drone along the Punjab border.

Before this, a hexacopter drone equipped with modern technology and packets containing heroin weighing 5 kilograms from a field near the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran.

On November 29, Jammu police seized a drone that was flying near a vital installation in the city, and on November 28, the Border Security Force neutralised a drone infiltration attempt along the border in Punjab's Amritsar and shot down a Pakistani drone.

On November 25, the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone along the Indo-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Amritsar sector.

Interestingly, in February, the Central Government banned the import of drones, the new rule, however, came with certain exceptions. These include the import of drones required for research purposes, educational purposes, and defence and security, which has been approved by the government but on the condition that they will import the drones only after due clearance.