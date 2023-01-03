Another Pakistan Infiltration Bid Foiled As Pakistan Army Intruder Shot Dead By BSF

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force on the International Border near Gurdaspur on Tuesday morning.

The accused who crossed the border was neutralised by the 72nd Battalion of BSF at around 8 am when BSP troops were on their routine patrolling.

Pakistan intruder carried weapon

As per the information gathered, BSF troops of Channa Border Outpost of Gurdaspur sector identified the suspected movement of a Pakistani intruder who was carrying a weapon ahead of the border fence. He tried to enter from the Pakistani side of the fence. After this, he was eliminated by the valorous Indian soldiers on the spot.

A pump action shotgun was recovered from the Pakistani intruder. Further, identification and search operations are underway by the force. It is to be noted that, this was another deliberate attempt by Pakistan to push weapons and drug smuggling through these kinds of infiltrations.

BSF along with local police are currently searching the nearby areas to find out about further connections and the consignment that he aimed at.

After witnessing a sudden rise in cases of infiltration attempts in India by Pakistan, the BSF has been vigilant and is constantly foiling down all such bids by Pakistan.

This is the first encounter on the border in Punjab this year. Last year, the BSF eliminated 2 intruders and held 23 others in Punjab.