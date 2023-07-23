Another Punjab Resident Arrested For Firing In J-K's Samba

An alleged inter-state heroin smuggler, wanted in connection with a firing incident, was arrested in Punjab and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for interrogation, police said on Sunday.

Neeraj Jaswal alias "Romi", a resident of Amritsar in Punjab, was the fourth accused arrested in connection with a firing incident at Rangoor near the International Border in Samba district during the intervening night of June 11 and 12, a police spokesman said.

He said Jaswal was working as a guide of his associates at the time of the midnight firing and had fled the scene on a motorcycle, taking advantage of darkness.

However, he was arrested by the Punjab Police on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the spokesman said, adding a police team from Samba was deputed to Punjab and has taken custody of Jaswal for interrogation.

Earlier, three alleged heroin smugglers, all from Punjab, were arrested at Radian in Ramgarh sector of Samba while they were fleeing after firing on some youths who reportedly intercepted them after observing their movement at Rangoor. One of the accused and a local youth were injured in the firing.

A car along with heroin worth Rs 14 crore, Rs 93,200 in cash and a pistol with some ammunition were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, while a special investigation team was formed to crack the case, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the police in Poonch district have detained a drug peddler under preventive custody for one month following complaints.

There has been a large number of complaints against Banaras Khan, a resident of Kota village of Mendhar, that he is luring the youngsters into drugs.

Khan was apprehended and produced before a magistrate who sent him to the district jail in Poonch under preventive detention for one month, the police spokesman said