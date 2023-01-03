Another Russian National Found Dead Onboard A Cargo Ship In Odisha, Third Case In 2 Weeks

A Russian national, working as a chief engineer in a cargo ship, died in the wee hours of Wednesday. His body was found onboard in Odisha, informed the police. This is the third case of a Russian national who has died in the state, within just two weeks.

The person was identified as Milyakov Sergey and a further probe will be initiated by Marine police along with the statutory bodies. Only after which, the final report will be made, police added.

About two other Russian nationals who recently died

Another Russian national, named Pavel Antov died on December 24, after allegedly falling from the hotel's third floor. The third Russian national, identified as Vladimir Bidenov died "due to heart", Odisha police mentioned, as per the post-mortem report.

On December 30, a team of the Crime Branch and state Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts went to Sai International Hotel in Rayagada where the Russians were found dead. The team was headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Saroj Kant Mahanta.

The probe was beefed up by the CID Crime Branch of Odisha police for the death of two Russian nationals including a renowned lawmaker, in Rayagada.

The entire area was examined and the team investigated the spot where the body of Pavel Antov was found. Details of the spot map were drawn with all the relevant references. A pair of slippers of the deceased Pavel Antove was also found at the location.

The Crime Branch team held talks with sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), IIC Rayagada town police station regarding the evidence collected by the local police.

Odisha police also said that CID-Crime Branch is again checking the data that has been gathered from their co-travellers Pansasenko Natalia and Turov Mikhail. They were grilled at CID-CB headquarters at Cuttack.

A preliminary probe revealed that Russian nationals were on a trip to the tribal area of Odisha, as per the CID-Crime Branch.

