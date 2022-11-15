Another Targeted Killing In J&K, Unidentified Non-local Shot Dead In Srinagar's Soura

In another incident of targeted killing, a non-local was killed on Tuesday, November 15, in Jammu and Kashmir's Soura area. According to the sources, the body of the victim has gunshot injuries on his chest. It was also learnt that the terrorists used a silencer during the firing. The deceased has not been identified yet.

The body was recovered by the Srinagar police after locals in the area spotted it lying in the Soura area of the Srinagar district. As per the sources, police and security personnel have been deployed in the area and an investigation has been launched into the matter.

Taking to Twitter, the Srinagar police wrote, "One unidentified dead body seemingly of a non-local was found lying on road in soura area of Srinagar. Prima facie seems unnatural death. Inquest proceedings started under CrPC 174. The body sent for post-mortem. The public is requested to inform Soura Police Station for the identification of the deceased."

Targeted killings in J&K in past 3 months

October 18, 2022: In an incident of targeted killing, two non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The two locals were identified as Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The labourers succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

October 15, 2022: A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. According to police sources, it was reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr claimed the responsibility for the attack.

August 16, 2022: In a targeted civilian killing in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists fired upon two Kashmiri Pandits in the Shopian district. The victims were identified as Sunil Kumar and Pintoo Kumar. The brothers hailed from the Chotigam village and were attacked in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Shopian. Sunil Kumar, who suffered two bullet wounds succumbed to his injuries.