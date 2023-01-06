Another Urinating Incident On Air India Flight: Man Urinates On Female Passenger's Blanket

After the shocking incident of November 26 onboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi where a man allegedly urinated on an elderly female co-passenger, a similar incident has occurred on another Air India flight within a span of 11 days.

On Thursday, Air India noted that a passenger on its Flight 142 from Paris to Delhi on December 6 "relieved himself" on the vacant seat and blanket of a fellow woman passenger when the latter was in the lavatory. Following this incident, the crew identified and isolated the accused and reported the incident to authorities. The aircraft was met on arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi and the accused passenger was taken into custody by CISF personnel.

According to the airlines, the victim and the accused reached an understanding, following which the CISF allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology. It further said that "in deference to the victim’s wishes", the airlines did not lodge a police report.

"As the victim and the accused reached an understanding, CISF allowed the accused to leave after he tendered a written apology. In deference to the victim’s wishes, Air India did not lodge a police report," Air India said in a statement. The airlines did not say whether the accused passenger was inebriated.

DGCA & MoCA officials fuming at Air India for not reporting incidents

According to an ANI report, citing sources, the incident on an Air India flight on November 26 from New York to Delhi and again on December 6 from Paris to Delhi was not reported to the regulators. The top officials of India’s aviation regulatory body DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) are fuming that the airlines did not report the two shocking incidents of passenger urinating on a co-passenger within a span of 11 days, the report said.

"Provisions related to handling an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with... The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. It lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations," Directorate General of Civil Aviation sources said, ANI reported.

According to the aviation regulator, both incidents were sought to be covered up by the airline. "Prima facie, it appears that the Air India cockpit and cabin crew were involved in a cover-up of the entire incidents by not reporting them to the regulatory body," the DGCA said, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)