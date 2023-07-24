Another Video From Riots-hit Manipur Shows Two Men Tortured And Shot Dead Point Blank

Two men belonging to Kakching Sekmaijing village in Thoubal district were shot dead in strife-torn state of Manipur after being tortured for several hours by a mob. Two videos - dated July 4 and accessed by Republic - reveal that the youth were tied-up, beaten and tortured by a large group of men before being fatally shot and pushed into a mass grave.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Manipur Police, the two men have been identified as Irengbam Chinkhienganba (26) and Sagolshem Nganleiba (33). The duo went missing while volunteering to help riot-hit people in Sekmai, Imphal West of the state.

The visuals reveal that the group which killed the youth had looted automatic weapons and they used the same rifles to shoot dead the victims at point-blank. The bodies of both men have not been found till date and the families of the victims performed their last rites without the bodies.

The families got to know about the youth being killed after seeing the video on July 5. The victim's families are still hoping to get the bodies back and pay their final homage.

Bloodcurdling incident of Manipur

The state has been burning since May 3 after different ethnic and tribal groups clashed. On May 4, a mob comprising around 900-1000 people armed with axes, daos (small swords), rods and automatic weapons attacked a village in Manipur. Five villagers - three women and two men - fled into the forest during the looting and arson fearing for their lives.

Later, a team of police from Nongpok Sekmai came to their aid. However, the mob waylaid them on their way to Nongpok Sekmai police station. Approximately two kilometres from the police station and three kilometres from 33 AR Somrei Post, the mob seized the villagers from the police's hands.

The older man among them was immediately slain, and the three ladies were stripped naked and paraded by the murderous mob. One of them was allegedly gang-raped too. The victim's younger brother then attempted to defend his sister's modesty and life but was immediately killed, according to the FIR.

Tensions across the state arose after the two-month old video emerged on social media on July 19 showing the two women being stripped naked and sexually assaulted by the mob.

After the video emerged the state government was forced to act and 6 accused were arrested afterwards. According to reports, 14 more people related to the incident have been identified by the Manipur police.