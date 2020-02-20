Uphaar Fire Tragedy Case: Ansal Brothers Escape Jail Term As SC Rejects Curative Plea

The Supreme Court has dismissed a curative plea filed by victims of the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case, which has enabled the Ansal brothers, Sushil and Gopal Ansal, to escape further jail time in the case.

Industrialists Sushil and Gopal Ansal owned the Uphaar Cinema which witnessed one of the deadliest fires in the national capital killing 59 people in the incident.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has dismissed the curative petitions, filed by the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), pleading for increasing the punishment to Ansal brothers.

The legal battle between victims and Ansal brothers ends

In 2015, the apex court had ruled that a penalty of Rs 60 crore (30 cr each) was adequate punishment for the owners of the movie hall and they were not required to suffer for a longer term in jail.

Sushil is “fairly aged” and his younger brother deserves “parity” with him, the SC had then said. Sushil was then 75 while Gopal was 67. The real estate tycoons had served a jail term between four to five months in the case since 1997.

Affirming the 2015 order, the SC bench consisting of Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra has now said that there is no merit in the curative pleas of the victims and has also denied a request for another hearing in the open court.

A curative petition is the final legal remedy in the top court. It is attended by the judges in their chambers otherwise allowed to be heard in the open court. Dismissing the curative petitions marks the end of the legal battle for the victims of the fire tragedy.

The court order stated: "We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out within the parameters indicated in the decision of this Court in Rupa Ashok Hurra vs. Ashok Hurra & Another, reported in 2002 (4) SCC 388. Hence, the Curative Petitions are dismissed."

The curative petitions were judged on February 13 in the judges' chamber through circulation.

Uphaar Tragedy Case

Ansal brothers were held guilty of "criminal negligence" in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case which killed 59 people, and were asked to pay Rs 30 crore each. The money was to be used by the Delhi government for setting up trauma centers or upgrading the existing ones.

The civil liability of compensation decided by the SC in 2011 was Rs 10 lakh each for the family of victims above 20 years of age, and Rs 7.5 lakh for victims under 20 years.

Ansal brothers, owners of the Ansal Theatre and Clubotels (P) Ltd which ran Uphaar cinema, were ordered to pay 85 per cent of the total compensation awarded. In 2007, the trial court sentenced the Ansal brothers to two years in jail but next year the Delhi High Court reduced the sentence by half.

The matter was then placed before the three-judge bench, which said the "ends of justice would meet" if Ansal brothers were made to pay Rs 30 crore each.

