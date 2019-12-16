Iqbal Ansari, Wasim Rizvi React To Home Minister Shah's Ram Temple Declaration

After the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah declared that a 'sky-high' Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya within four months, Babri Masjid Litigant Iqbal Ansari and Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi accepted the development.

Talking to Republic TV Iqbal Ansari said that he respects SC’s decision. On the other hand, Wasim Rizvi accused the Babri Masjid’s representatives of delaying the case and wished for the temple to be constructed in the stipulated time.

Iqbal Ansari reacts to Amit Shah’s declaration

Talking about Amit Shah’s announcement about Ram Temple, Babri Masjid litigant Iqbal Ansari said, “We have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision. Now whether the temple is constructed in two months of four months, it is the government's decision. I don't think anyone should pass any comment on this issue anymore. We really respect the Supreme Court. Nobody should fight over this issue anymore and all of us should respect our Constitution”.

Wasim Rizvi on Amit Shah’s statement

Speaking about Amit Shah’s declaration, the chief of Shia Waqf Board said, “See the preparation to make a Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been going on for a very long time. Carved stones and other elements have been ready in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for a very long time. As soon as the trust is formed the work on the temple will surely start. If the Home Minister has given two months’ time, I am sure he must have said this after thinking about it. We totally hope that the construction will be completed in the given time. The Babri Masjid representatives were not trying to make the mosque they were only trying to delay in the temple and they always knew that they will lose the fight”.

Amit Shah’s grand declaration

Talking about Ram Mandir, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand, the Home Minister said, “Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya”.

