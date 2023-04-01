ANTF Foils Smuggling Bid In Delhi, Drugs Worth Rs 1 Cr Seized, 4 Nabbed In Separate Raids

The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch foiling a smuggling bid, on Friday, March 31, apprehended 4 during separate raids for peddling drugs in the national capital and seized heroin worth Rs 1 crore.

According to Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) officials, a total of 930 gms of brownish substance which was eventually determined as heroin, was seized from them along with cash and other articles. Officials further said the seized drugs were said to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Officials, in their first operation, conducted a raid at Sultanpuri Delhi on receiving information about the availability of drugs. The drug trafficker, identified as 46-year-old Rakesh Singh, a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi was arrested. Later, during the house search, officials recovered 258 grams of heroin and Rs 4.2 lakh cash which were earned from selling heroin.

Meanwhile. in a separate operation, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) officials received information at the ANTF office of the Crime Branch about a peddler identified as Shadab, a resident of Ushait in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun and currently living as a tenant in New Usmanpur, Northeast Delhi. Reportedly, Shadab was alleged to be involved in the smuggling of heroin from his house. He had brought heroin in huge quantities and had concealed the narcotic at his rented premise, officials said.

A raid was conducted and Shadab was apprehended after verifying the information and obtaining a warrant to search his house. "During the house search, a total of 262 grams of heroin, many small polythenes being used for the packing of heroin, cash amount Rs 60,000, and one electronic weighing machine being used for weighing the heroin were seized from his house," Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) officials added.

Sources revealed that during the raid, Shadab deliberately broke his phone in a bid to destroy evidence. Officials have registered an FIR under sections 21 and 25 of the NDPS ACT and Section 201 of IPC. In a third operation, on information, alleged drug peddler 25-year-old Mohan Gupta was apprehended from an area under Wazirabad Flyover, Delhi and 410 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. A case under section 21 NDPS Act was registered and Gupta was arrested.