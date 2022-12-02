Anti-Brahmin Hate At JNU: Vineet Jindal Files Police Complaint, ‘Act Of Tukde-Tukde Gang'

Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi police over the incident of spray painting of anti-Brahmin and Baniya slogans on the walls of several Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) buildings.

In a major case of casteist hate, several buildings of the JNU campus were defaced on December 1 with slogans attacking the Brahmin and the Baniya community, the images of which were shared on social media. The slogans such as "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge." were spray painted on the walls and doors of the JNU campus buildings.

Complaint on hate against Brahmins, Baniyas at JNU

The complaint requesting the Delhi police to file a case stated, “Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police for writing objectionable remarks against Brahmins on the wall in JNU. Demanded the Delhi Police to register a case against unknown persons in the case under sections 153A/B, 505, 506, 34 of the IPC,” and added strict action is needed against those who threaten to kill on the basis of caste, it is only the members of Tukde Tukde gang that's why complaint to Delhi Police.

Dean asked to submit report

As a consequence of the act of the defacement of the JNU building walls with slogans spewing hate against Brahmins and Baniyas, the dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee, on Friday was asked to submit a report to the Vice Chancellor at the earliest.

JNU issued a statement saying, “The administration condemns such exclusivist tendencies on campus. Such incidents will not be tolerated as JNU belongs to all. The Dean, the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee has been asked to inquire and submit a report to the VC at the earliest. JNU stands for inclusion and equality. The VC reiterates Zero tolerance for any kind of violence on Campus.”

JNUTF demands action

Terming the act as ‘subtle violence’ and an attack on the political freedom of the teachers, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Forum (JNUTF) slammed the incident and demanded major restructuring of the security architecture, “The incident also highlights the incessant failure of the security system in the campus that is increasingly deteriorating with every passing day. This is to put on record that JNUTF has raised the issue of security concerns on multiple occasions in a vociferous manner but its words have been falling on deaf ears.”

