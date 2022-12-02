Anti-Brahmin Slogans On JNU Campus Walls Spark Row Ahead Of MCD Polls; BJP Demands Action

Hours after several buildings on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus were defaced on Thursday with casteist and anti-Hindu hate slogans, the BJP has responded by saying that such activities should be avoided in the educational institutions and strong action should be taken against the culprits. Notably, the incident occurred just a few days ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, scheduled for December 4.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi during a rally ahead of the MCD polls said, "I definitely believe and think that if such things are happening in our country, especially in educational institutions, they should be avoided and strict action should be taken against the culprits. Strong action should to be taken against the people who are trying to divide our country."

Responding to the allegations made by ABVP against the leftist students' union, Lekhi said, "ABVP will have better knowledge of the situation as I don't belong to the campus. People who are on campus know exactly what has transpired on campus. I definitely want action against the culprits."

JNU campus defaced with anti-brahmin slogans

In a shocking incident, the building walls of the JNU campus were defaced with slogans against the Brahmin and Baniya communities. It was reported that the walls in the School of International Studies - II building were vandalised and defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans. Notably, the pictures of the defaced walls are doing rounds on the internet with many users demanding action against the culprits.

The slogans written on the wall read, "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge".

ABVP accuses left

Following the incident, the student union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused the left of anti-Brahmin activity. Condemning the act, ABVP JNU President Rohit Kumar said, "ABVP condemns the rampant vandalisation of academic spaces by communist goons. The communists have written abuses on the walls of JNU in the School of International Studies- II building. They have defaced chambers of free-thinking professors to intimidate them."

In view of the incident, the Dean of the School of International Studies and Grievances Committee, on Friday was asked to submit a report to the Vice Chancellor at the earliest.