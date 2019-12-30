Anti-CAA Agitation: Railways Suffered Rs 80 Cr Damage In Bengal

The ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in West Bengal have incurred a loss of over Rs 80 crore to the Indian Railways. Speaking to reporters in Delhi on Monday, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, "The railways suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 80 crore in form of arson and violence on railway premises in West Bengal."

The Railway Board Chairman, however, assured that the state-run transporter will recover the cost of the losses at their premises from those involved in the arson. "The damage will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence. This, however, is a preliminary estimate and the figure could go up after the final analysis," Yadav said.

Railway properties set ablaze

In West Bengal, a portion of the ticket counter at the Sankrail railway station was set on fire by the protesters. The Sujnipara railway station was vandalised while several trains standing at the Krishnapur railway station near Lalgola were set ablaze. The Harishchandrapur station in the neighbouring Malda district was vandalised. In Howrah district, protesters barged into Uluberia station and vandalised its premises, as well as a couple of trains. Stone pelting by protesters had left a driver and another railway personnel injured.

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

The protests initially began as peaceful mass agitation in Assam after the law as a bill was introduced in Parliament. However, it took a violent turn after the Parliament passed it and the CAB received Presidential assent. Since December 11, over twenty people have been reported dead in clashes between protesters and police force across India, the highest toll coming from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)

