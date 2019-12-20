Anti-CAA Ahmedabad Protest: Police Detains 49 Individuals In Connection With Violence

49 people have been detained by the police in connection with the horrific violence in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Congress corporator Shehzad Khan is among the individuals detained. Sources told Republic TV that the police are trying to identify the people in the mob using various methods such as CCTV footage. An FIR has been lodged against nearly 5000 people for rioting, creating violence and attacking police officers. As per the sources, the policemen suffered severe head injuries. While 21 police personnel were injured, 16 of them had to be admitted to the hospital out of which 13 were discharged. Sources contend that the arrests, in this case, are expected soon. The police are reportedly looking at all avenues of investigation.

Read: SHOCKING: Ahmedabad Police Brutally Attacked By Stone-pelting Mob Amid Anti-CAA Protests

Ahmedabad Police has detained 49 people in connection with violence during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct yesterday. Among the detainees, is Congress corporator Shehzad Khan(in middle in plain white shirt) #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/IAfE9QhGIu — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

Read: Abhishek Singhvi Slams UP CM's Comment On Lucknow Violence: 'Use Legal Action Not Revenge'

Stone-pelting in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, some people protesting against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act pelted stones at the Ahmedabad police. As per the visuals, a mob of men threw stones at the policemen who had tried to defend themselves by entering a nearby structure. Another video also shows a cop who was seen beaten up brutally by a mob after he fell while trying to escape from the stone-pelting.

Read: Congress' Ahmed Patel Hails 'unparalleled Commitment' Of Students Amid Rampant Protests

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities has been reduced to 5 years. Since the passage of this legislation, there have been protests in several universities and cities across India. The protesters argue that the Act discriminates on the basis of religion.

Read: UP: One Dead Due To Bullet Injury Amid Anti-CAA Violence, Police Denies Firing