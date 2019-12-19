Bengaluru: People Defy Section 144, Scores Gather At Town Hall To Protest Against CAA

Defying section 144 imposed by Bengaluru Police, protesters took to the streets across the city demonstrating against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Around 100 protesters have been detained according to media reports. To manage the large turnout, the police have arranged three public transport buses to ferry those detained. Prohibitory orders across Karnataka have been imposed for three days beginning Thursday. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, public transport, and commercial establishments, including liquor shops, will be open as per usual.

Bengaluru's resistance has come through today. It has prompted K'taka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to announce that police cannot take law into their hands. Video from protest at Town Hall which is now allowed to go on pic.twitter.com/yETaN84gin — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) December 19, 2019

READ | Historian Guha Detained For Staging Protest Against CAA

Around 100 policemen and three Karnataka State Reserve Police vehicles are deployed in Town Hall. On social media, the Bengaluru police strictly warned people not to defy the prohibitory orders imposed. Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained for flouting prohibitory orders and agitating against CAA. Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens. The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.

READ | CAA Protest: Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Bengaluru, Parts Of Karnataka Till December 21

Security arrangements have been made by BCP to ensure peace in the city. pic.twitter.com/enfFMGoRoC — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 19, 2019

Students are cautioned not to get provoked emotionally. we are here to maintain peace in Bengaluru #144 crpc — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 19, 2019

READ | Anti-CAA Protests: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Calls For Peace, Allays Fears Of Muslims

CM calls for peace

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called for peace and tried to allay fears among the Muslim community regarding the contentious law. The BJP leader had declared on Wednesday that the government will "100%" implement the Citizenship Act in Karnataka.

"I appeal to the minority Muslim brothers, this law will in no way affect you, protecting your interest is our responsibility. Kindly cooperate, maintain peace and order," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters, the CM said "we have not given permission for any agitation in favour or against the law, and section 144 (prohibitory orders) were in place.

Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa: I sincerely urge & appeal to all the political parties, leaders & people, to maintain calm on issue of #CitizenshipAct. CAA is no threat to people of this country, it's only an Act applied to people from other countries who seek Indian citizenship. pic.twitter.com/wTauKuoC2d — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2019

READ | CAA Protests: Section 144 Imposed In Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, And Dharwad In Karnataka