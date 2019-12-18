Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act Protests: Delhi Police Arrests 6 Accused Over Violence

In a crackdown launched by Delhi Police, six have been arrested. Five accused have been arrested in connection with Delhi's Seelampur violence and one arrest has been made over the violence in the Brijpuri. Apart from that, two FIRs have been filed over the incidence by the cops. Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violence in the national capital.

Police resorted to baton charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. Plumes of smoke billowed from at least two localities as the standoff continued for around one-and-a-half hours. Police said the situation has been brought under control. They said two bikes of traffic cops were burnt by the demonstrators, adding a police booth in the area was vandalised and CCTV cameras installed there were taken away by the mob. Some security personnel were also injured in the incident, police said.

The clashes erupted two days after violence broke out during a protest in the New Friends area in South Delhi near Jamia Millia Islamia. Protests were also reported from Brijpuri in northeast Delhi around 8:30 pm, but were brought under control. A large number of policemen were deployed as tension prevailed in Seelampur and adjoining areas following the violence. Police said the protesters were marching from Seelampur towards Jafrabad. Clashes erupted at Seelampur Chowk when the security personnel tried to stop the protesters from moving ahead.

Home Minister on protests

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said he has directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order, and to ensure peace in the national capital. Amit Shah also said the National Register of Citizens (NRC), carried out in Assam, was not a religion-based exercise. "Whoever is not eligible to be included in the NRC will be sent out of the country," he said in response to a question at the a news channel event. "I have directed the Delhi Police to maintain law and order and ensure peace in Delhi," he said.

He said out of the total 224 universities in the country, only 22 have seen protests, four of which were big varsities. "So, it is not right to say that a lot of universities have seen protests," he said when asked that students of universities were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

(with PTI inputs)