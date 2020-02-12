Anti-CAA Speech: Dr Kafeel Khan Released From Mathura Jail After Bail

Suspended paediatrician Dr Kafeel Khan was released from the Mathura district jail after he was granted bail in connection with an anti-CAA speech at the AMU in December last year. He was released on Tuesday evening after being granted bail by the Aligarh chief judicial magistrate a day before. Dr. Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29 in connection with the speech he had delivered during an anti-CAA protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12. A case was registered against him at the Civil Lines police station here for promoting enmity between different religions.

After his arrest in Mumbai, Dr Khan was brought to Aligarh, from where he was immediately shifted to the district jail in neighbouring Mathura. According to police, this was done as a precautionary measure in view of the anti-CAA protests on the AMU campus and at the Eidgah grounds in the old city.

Police had said that the Dr Khan's presence in the Aligarh jail could have aggravated the law and order situation in the city. The doctor was earlier arrested for his alleged role in the death of over 60 children in one week at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017. Short supply of oxygen at the children's ward was blamed at that time for the deaths. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the Yogi Adityanath government.

Dr. Khan appeals to Maharashtra govt

Dr. Khan, upon his arrest, on January 30 appealed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on to keep him in the state as he distrusts the Uttar Pradesh Police. Dr. Kafeel Khan further asserted that he was being framed for the second time. The FIR against Dr. Kafeel Khan was registered in December, stating an attempt to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere and disturb the communal harmony. However, it is still unknown why Dr. Khan was picked up 40 days after the registered complaint.

Dr. Khan was arrested with the assistance from Mumbai Police at the airport as soon as he landed in the city to attend the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. The accused allegedly made an inflammatory speech at an 'Open Talk' in the AMU campus during the anti-CAA protest, and was booked then. An FIR was registered against him under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station in Aligarh on December 13.

