Anti-CAA Stir: Allahabad HC Asks Yogi-govt To File Report On 'police Atrocities' By Feb 17

The Allahabad High Court on Monday asked the state government to submit a report on allegations of police atrocities against anti-CAA protesters by February 17, the next date of hearing. A two-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Verma passed the order hearing a number of public interest litigations. The court asked the state government to mention how many people died during anti-CAA protests and complaints registered against police. The court also asked whether truthfulness of media reports in this regard has been examined or not. Over 20 people were killed during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh on December 20.

CM Yogi Adityanath on protests

Even as several people has died in Uttar Pradesh over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has been sending notices to people seeking recovery of damage caused to public property. On December 28, the official handle of Yogi Adityanath said that the strictness of his governmnet has shocked the protestors. It also added that people who have destroyed public property will have to pay back at any cost.

Earlier, the Adityanath's state government sent notices to alleged rioters. The notice by the state administration seeks to recover the damage caused by the protest to the public property. The move came after CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who destroyed the public property and resorted to violence will have to pay the price as his government will "take revenge." "They(rioters) have been captured in video and CCTV footage. We will take revenge on them," Adityanath had said. "Violence in the name of the demonstration is not acceptable. I have talked to the officers and will ensure that the common man does not have any problem. We will strictly deal with those involved in violence," the chief minister had said.

The High Court had also directed NHRC to investigate the alleged police violence in Aligarh Muslim University during protests against the contentious CAA. Taking cognisance of the "police atrocities" mentioned in news reports, the Court registered suo motu PIL on internet shutdowns in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

