Anti-CAA Stir: Auto Vandalised, Trains Obstructed As Protest Gets Violent in Bihar

The protest in Bihar's Patna took a violent turn following the 'Bihar Bandh' call given by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019. The protesters broke barricades and created a roadblock on the road during a demonstration in Patna. Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal called for Bihar bandh on December 21 in protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), party supporters stopped the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express following the call of "Bihar-Bandh" against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, December 21.

The violent protesters also vandalised auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur during the anti-CAA stir. At Patna workers of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) which is backing the RJD's call broke barricades during a demonstration against CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Supporters of other parties have also come out in support of the "Bihar Bandh" called by the RJD.

READ: Bihar: Pappu Yadav slams RJD, says they create sense of fear in minds of people

Auto Vandalised, Trains obstructed as protest gets violent

On the other hand, RJD workers vandalized auto-rickshaws in Bhagalpur. At Darbhanga, party supporters also stopped the Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express. Train tracks have also been obstructed in Patna's Kumhrar area alongside other regions in the state such as Arrah, Jahanabad, and Hajipur. The RJD supporters too came out on the streets and burnt tires to register their protest against the CAA. The party workers in the Vaishali district blocked the highway with the help of buffaloes. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajeev Mishra Gaya said that the administration had held talks with the Bandh supporters to carry out protests in a peaceful manner.

"We had held talks with the Bandh supporters and asked them to carry it out peacefully using democratic means. The administration has made adequate arrangements to ensure that no untoward incident takes place today," Mishra told reporters here.

READ: RJD calls for 'Bihar bandh' on December 21 to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act

Anti-CAA protests across the nation

Widespread protests have become intense in various parts of the country after the Parliament had passed the CAA last week. The Bill became an Act after receiving the President's assent. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

READ: Bihar: RJD supporters stop trains as protests against CAA turns violent

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets minority delegation amid protests against CAA

(With Inputs from ANI)