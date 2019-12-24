Anti-CAA Violence: UP DGP OP Singh Confirms Investigation, Vikram Singh Alleges Conspiracy

The Director-General of Police, OP Singh, on Tuesday, commented on the protest footage accessed by Republic TV and said that the investigations to probe the violence during the anti-CAA protests are underway. He also informed Republic TV that the UP police have arrested the members and office-bearers of Popular Front of India and they have seized incriminating evidence against the perpetrators. This comes after Republic Tv accessed videos emerging from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Karnataka's Mangaluru showed that there was a deliberate attempt to incite violence amid the nation-wide uproar against the amended Citizenship Bill.

UP DGP OP Singh on violence during protests

The Director-General of Police, OP Singh gave the details about the alleged perpetrated and planned violence during anti-CAA protests and said, “It is very early to say anything, but I must tell you that a lot of conspiracy has taken place. We have arrested the members of Popular Front of India (PFI). We have also seized a lot of incriminating pieces of evidence which includes electronic footprints, mobile phones.”

“We are going to go through data extraction and forensics only then the data will come out and we will be able to say anything. I can only say the investigations are ongoing at this point. We also know that a lot of people who come from different parts of the country instigated the locals and tried to perpetrate violence not only in Lucknow but also in other parts of the state,” he added.

Vikram Singh reacts to the violence during protests

The former DGP of Uttar Pradesh, Vikram Singh said, “It is absolutely disturbing, and I just compliment the Kanpur police for coming out very professionally and handling such a situation. Your channel is right, there is a conspiracy. There was a provocation on the protesters' side, in a planned manner to assault the police on duty. They provoked the police to use indiscriminate force. The fact remains that there are deep-rooted conspiracies to invoke violence not only in Kanpur but in other cities too. I want to thank you and your channels to take the cause of policemen on the line of duty.”

Footage accessed by Republic TV

The footage accessed by Republic TV show that there was a deliberate attempt to incite violence amid the nation-wide uproar against the amended Citizenship Act. The visuals accessed by Republic indicate of a pre-planned attack by miscreants. In visuals emerging from both the cities, ruled by the BJP government, show masked men destroying CCTVs, blocking roads and going on a rampage to destroy property.

People could be seen bringing sacks of stones to allegedly attack the security police officials in Kanpur. In Kanpur's Yateem Khana area, the video from December 21 projected rioters destroying public property. On December 21, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 12 people and detained 15 others for allegedly fanning violence.

