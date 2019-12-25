Anti-CAA Violence: UP Police Constitute SIT To Probe Cases Of Riots In Kanpur

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted on Wednesday to probe cases of rioting registered in Kanpur during the recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "The SIT would be headed by Additional SP (Crime) Rajesh Yadav," IG (Kanpur range) Mohit Agarwal said. "Other members of the team will include Circle Officer (Anwarganj), Station House Officer (Kakadevi), SHO (Barra), a police Sub-Inspector and a prosecution officer," he said.

'At least 15 FIRs lodged against 21,500 people'

As per sources, the UP Police decided to constitute an SIT as Kanpur had witnessed the worst violence for two days among the many districts in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked 21,500 people in 15 FIRs lodged at various police stations across Kanpur for the violence that erupted in the city over the weekend. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanpur Anant Deo said: "At least 15 FIRs have been lodged against 21,500 people in various city areas and 13 have been arrested so far. Twelve persons have been arrested by the Beconganj police while one man was held in Bilhaur."

As per the details in FIRs, almost all the accused were unidentified. At least 5,000 people were booked by the Babupurwa police while cases were registered against over 4,000 others in Yateemganj. According to the police, the Kotwali police had, on Sunday, booked around 1,000 people while the Pheelkhana police registered a case against 5,000 unidentified people in connection with violence and violation of prohibitory orders.

Police making efforts to identify suspects

Over 2,000 people were booked in Colonelganj, 350 in Chakeri and 102 in Gwaltoli for indulging in violence. The majority of them are unnamed. Police said efforts were being made to identify and arrest suspects involved in violence. During anti-CAA protests, three persons from Babupurwa had succumbed to gunshot wounds and protesters had set afire several vehicles in Babupurwa and Yateemkhana areas. Protests have erupted in several parts of the country, over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With PTI inputs)