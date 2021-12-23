Anti-conversion Bill: Karnataka CM Slams Congress For Hypocrisy; 'vote Bank Politics'

With the passage of the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, CM Bommai termed the legislation ‘constitutional and legal’ amid widespread protest by the Opposition. Stating that the new Bill will fight the menace of the religious conversions in the state, CM Bommai said that the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion bill has been deeply scrutinized by the cabinet and officials and will ensure that no illegal conversions take place in the state under his regime.

'Hypocrisy of Congress exposed': CM Bommai on Congress' opposition to the bill

While slamming the Congress-led opposition who termed the Bill as ''anti-people'', ''inhuman'', ''anti-constitutional'', ''anti-poor'' and ''draconian'', Basavaraj Bommai lashed out at the former Congress CM Siddaramaiah for their ‘hypocrisy’ and highlighted that he has himself pitched this reform during his term.

''The anti-conversion bill is for building a healthy society. The Congress was indulging in vote bank politics by opposing it now, their double standard is clear today,” Karnataka CM said.

He further added that ''the draft bill prepared by the Law Commission, has been scrutinised by the scrutiny committee, and there is Siddaramaiah’s signature as CM on the draft bill, to bring it before the cabinet, but it did not come before the cabinet. We have proceeded what they (Congress govt) had initiated and left.”

Congress alleges RSS hand behind the bill

Hitting back at the Congress who has been resisting the Bill tooth and nail in the assembly, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that the legislation should not be passed for many reasons and it should be withdrawn by the government. Siddaramaiah also alleged the RSS' role behind the bill.

Responding to the allegations made by the former CM, Basavaraj Bommai said, ''RSS is committed to Anti-conversion, it is not a hidden secret, it is an open secret. Why did the Congress government in 2016 initiate the bill during its tenure following the RSS' policy? It is because Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh had brought a similar law. You are a party to this bill.''

Anti Conversion Bill passed in Karnataka amid massive outrage

The Karnataka Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote amid much furore and objection from the Opposition. Karnataka has now become the fourth BJP-ruled state after Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to pass a law against ‘forced religious conversions’ to allegedly tackle 'Love Jihad'. UP's law does not mention 'love Jihad' or define the term, it makes the forceful religious conversion, including through marriage, punishable with a jail term of 1-5 years with Rs 15,000 penalty.

Moreover, if the woman is a minor or belongs to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe, the jail term will be between 3-10 years, and the penalty up to Rs 25,000. The law also punishes mass conversions with a jail term is of 3-10 years and a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the organizations conducting it.

Earlier in April this year, the Gujarat Assembly had passed the 'Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2021' with a majority, to bring more stringent punishment against forced religious conversions through marriage.

(With PTI Inputs)