'Anti-India' BBC: Mahesh Jethmalani On Chinese Funding And 'propaganda' Docuseries

After putting out a report that alleged BBC was funded by Chinese sources, Parliamentarian Mahesh Jethmalani said that the British broadcaster has a 'history of anti-India propaganda'. Speaking to Republic, the senior advocate cited the time when BBC had used a map of India without Kashmir during a show in 2021 and had to apologise with a promise of rectification.

"They have taken on the Indian army, they have vilified the Indian Army, so they are repeat offenders on this issue," said Jethmalani during the exclusive conversation with the channel.

#RepublicExclusive | #ChinaPaysBBC scandal explodes | BBC is a repeat offender, they even vilified the Indian Army: BJP Rajya Sabha MP @JethmalaniM speaks to Republic. pic.twitter.com/MpinqZ97YS — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2023

'What was the sudden trigger for the documentary?'

This comes amid the BBC's release of the propaganda documentary 'India-The Modi Question', which was banned by the Government of India, with YouTube and other links to the two-part docuseries being blocked for the lopsided reporting of the 2002 riots.

Talking about the docuseries, Jethmalani said, "It's been based on a 2002 inquiry report and it comes out in 2023. What was the sudden trigger for that? They have completely suppressed the fact that the BBC receives funding from Huwaeri, almost an extension of the Chinese state, banned in two countries because of security reasons, the USA and Australia. The UK itself, where BBC's head office is situated has sanctioned Huwaie and refused to let it participate in 5G trials."

The MP further said, "But what BBC does is that they don't take the money and air the propaganda in their parent country. So, there is one thumb rule of broadcasting to their home audience and another for the away audience."

'The Congress party is not more than a lobby of the Chinese'

The senior advocate opined on Congress' support for the documentary, saying, "The party is no more than the lobby organisation now. It lobbies for the Chinese states."

"First, establish your pro-India, your nationalist bonafides- I am saying, establish that you are indeed a party that is loyal to India and come out with that 2008, MoU document that you signed with Xi Jinping in the background. The nation needs to know the content of the document otherwise the suspicion will always be there that in the MoU for some reason you are beholding China," he further said.