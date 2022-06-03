In a key development, pro-Khalistan posters have been spotted at a flyover in Punjab’s Mansa. The posters have surfaced ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star on June 6. The posters spotted at the flyover mention the banned Pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

The anti-India posters spotted on the Punjab flyover provoke people to stop the trains in Punjab and Haryana. The posters that mention SFJ, find significance as it has been spotted ahead of the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. It is pertinent to note that SFJ's founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had announced earlier in May that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, marking the 38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

It is also to be noted that the posters have appeared only days after the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was shot dead by gangsters in broad daylight in Mansa that had rasied questions regarding the law and order state in the region. Following the killing, the SFJ had issued a threat letter aimed at Punjabi singers, urging them to support the Khalistan movement. The pro-Khalistan group is now provoking the government by putting up anti-India posters at public places.

SFJ to declare 'Khalistan Referendum'

In yet another provocation by the group, SFJ's founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in May had announced that the voting date of a 'Khalistan referendum' will be declared at the Akal Takht on June 6, on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star. The highest temporal seat of Sikhs, the Akal Takht is located in the Golden Temple, Amritsar. In a video message, Pannu claimed that SFJ had sent a 'Referendum-propelled grenade' to the houses of all Sikhs and exhorted them to reach the Akal Takht on June 6. He highlighted that a referendum on the 'independence' of Punjab had already been conducted in London, Geneva and Italy.

Operation Blue Star

As the Shiromani Akali Dal-Janata Party government was in power in Punjab, Congress allegedly decided to back Bhindranwale to challenge the SAD. In fact, he even campaigned for some of the Congress candidates in the 1980 general election in which Indira Gandhi was re-elected as the PM. However, things turned awry as the preacher propagated the creation of a Sikhism-based theocratic nation of Khalistan. Subsequently and his Khalistani supporters occupied the Akal Takht complex, including the Golden Temple, in Amritsar and gave refuge to all hues of criminal elements.

This compelled the Centre to launch Operation Blue Star which succeeded in rescuing the religious place from the clutches of the terrorists in June 1984. However, Indira Gandhi was assassinated just a few months later on October 31, 1984, by two of her Sikh bodyguards, Satwant Singh and Beant Singh. On June 6 last year, supporters of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Mann) raised pro-Khalistan slogans at the Golden Temple. Describing the event as a "holocaust of 84", Jathedar Akal Takht Gyani Harpreet Singh equated the Army action to a country attacking another nation and advocated maintaining unity among the Sikh community.

Image: TWITTER/ REPUBLICWORLD