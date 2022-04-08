Anti-India Slogans Raised, Stones Pelted At CRPF Jawans At Jamia Masjid In J&K's Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, one of the largest mosques in the region -Jamia Masjid - reverberated with anti-India slogans on Friday. After the namaz of the first Jumma of Ramzan, the crowd gathered in the mosque was heard chanting Azadi slogans and hailing Zakir Musa, India's most wanted terrorist, who was killed by the Indian army in Indian-administered Kashmir on May 24, 2019, after trapping him in the Tral district. Musa split from the Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the largest groups fighting Indian rule in Kashmir, and declared his allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2017.

Moreover, stones were pelted at the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force personnel deployed outside the mosque. The personnel thereafter came into action and disbursed the crowd.

Stone pelting in J&K

It is pertinent to mention here that it was a rare incident as stone-pelting has considerably lowered in the region following the abrogation of Article 370. CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh on March 16, 2022, on the sideline of the DG parade carried out ahead of the 83rd raising day ceremony of the CRPF, confirmed that since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019, there have been almost no incidents of stone-pelting in the valley. “It is not as if the situation is out of hand. After the abrogation of Article 370, the incidents of stone-pelting are almost nil,” he added.

The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019. Article 370 conferred Special Status on Jammu and Kashmir and ensured that the laws passed by the Indian Parliament are not automatically applicable to the region.