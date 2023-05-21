Anti-Narcotics Cell Of Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Man With Banned E-cigarettes

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Navi Mumbai Police arrested a man from Nerul for allegedly trying to sell banned e-cigarettes worth Rs 1.30 lakh, an official said on Sunday.
Police seized e-cigarettes of various brands from the man and registered a case under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act.
Further investigation is underway.
