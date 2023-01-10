Anti-Nitish Wave In RJD? After Sudhakar Singh, Vijay Kumar Mandal Attacks Bihar CM

After Sudhakar Singh, another leader from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Vijay Kumar Mandal, started a rant session against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday. Mandal, a legislator from Dinara in Rohtas, questioned the ongoing state-wide 'Samadhan Yatra'. Mandal expressed his apprehensions about any good coming from the foot march, but added, 'let time decide'.

"If the people in power do not change for a long time, the government becomes autocratic. Today, the government is autocratic. Go anywhere in the block, you will find no BDO or CO honest," said Mandal while talking to his co-legislature Jivesh Mishra, during the morning wak.

'Nitish Kumar takes credit for all...'

Talking to his counterpart from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the RJD leader said, "Roads in Bihar have developed because of our leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and electricity conditions improved in UPA-1 under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Nitish Kumar bore the fruit of it all."

As a piece of advice for Nitish, Mandal said, "He should take steps to rein in bureaucrats in the state. From the secretariat to the block, everyone is immersed in corruption. For what Samadhan Nitish Kumar has come out?"

Ant-Nitish wave in RJD?

Earlier, the issue of corruption was raised by Sudhakar Singh, another RJD legislature. Addressing a public rally in Kaimur, he had claimed that there were many 'thieves' in the Agriculture Ministry, and by virtue of him being the Minister, he was the 'Sardar'. He had also claimed that there were many 'Sardars' above him. He was reprimanded by Nitish Kumar for the statement, post which he tendered his resignation from the Cabinet.

Recently, however, in a fresh attack, Sudhakar had compared Nitish Kumar to 'Shikhandi' – a eunuch character in Mahabharata – and said he has 'no standing of his own'. The RJD MLA demanded that Kumar should immediately step down and offer the CM's post to Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar condemned the comments made against the Chief Minister by the RJD leader and called them 'tantamount to supporting' BJP. When asked whether the party would take disciplinary action against Sudhakar, he labelled the matter as 'serious' and averred that it had been brought to the notice of Lalu Prasad Yadav.