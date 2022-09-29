Anti-Pakistan Protests Held In Jammu & Udhampur Against Twin Blasts

The protests against Pakistan rocked Jammu and Udhampur districts after twin blasts with protestors blocking highway and other roads.

A blast triggered by suspected terror module using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a bus parked at a stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur city on Thursday morning, the second within nine hours, sent security agencies in a tizzy as they sounded a high alert, sources said.

In Udhampur, locals came out at three places in the town and held anti-Pakistan protests.

They also burnt effigy of Pakistan and raised anti-Pakistan slogans.

The protestors demand enhancement of security in and around the town to foil the terrorists' designs and create fear psychosis.

They lashed ot at the security agencies for their failure to ensure fool proof security despite ongoing Navrata festival and forthcoming visit of Union home minister Amit Shah on October 4.

In Jammu city, Shiv Sena, Bajrang Dal and Dogra front held anti-Pakistan protests and called for uncovering those who executed the blasts and ensure their elimination.

They raised anti-Pak slogans and took out protest rallies in the city.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir also strongly condemned the twin blasts and described it as shocking and highly shameful.

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am on Thursday but no one was injured, they said.

On Wednesday night, a blast occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk, injuring two people, sources said, adding the bus used to be parked at the spot daily.

The bus on which the second blast occurred had come from Basantgarh in Udhampur district and was on night halt at the bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.