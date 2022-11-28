Anti-seaport Protesters In Kerala Attack Vizhinjam Police Station; 29 Cop Injured

A group of anti-seaport agitators on Sunday attacked the Vizhinjam police station while protesting against the construction of the Kerala government's seaport being developed by the Adani group in the southernmost part of the state. In the violent protest led by the Latin Catholic church, at least 29 policemen were injured and multiple police vehicles were damaged.

The agitators targeted the police station and attacked the officers by using sticks and bricks after FIR was registered against nine people and were taken in custody in connection with November 26 protest after Saturday's anti-seaport protests at Vizhinjam here turned violent. The injured police officials were taken to the hospital. The protesters vandalised Vizhinjam police station as well as overturned cop vehicles, including four police vans and jeeps.

The mob even went on to attack media persons who were present at the site. As per the sources, a local channel camera person Sherif M John was attacked by the protesters, they damaged his camera and snatched his cell phone. He has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

A senior police official informed that the district collector including the city Police Commissioner, various ACPs, and other officers have rushed to the police station. Meanwhile, tight security has been deployed in the area and the state government has prohibited the sale of alcohol near police station limits. The church authorities and government officials are expected to hold peace talks.

Protest against Vizhinjam Seaport

The Kerala government's ambitious Rs 7,500 crore Vizhinjam Seaport, being developed by the Adani group in the southernmost part of the state, has been facing deadlock due to the over 100-day protest by the locals led by the leadership of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese here.

Keen to finish the project as early as possible, the state government has appealed to the church authorities to end the protest as it was crucial for bringing changes to the industrial and economic sectors of the country. The government claimed it has accepted almost all demands of the protesters.

However, the protesters are not ready to budge, alleging the project will adversely affect the livelihood of the fishermen, the coastal ecosystem, and the ecology of the Western Ghats due to the mining of granite stones for the same. The agitators also alleged the government has not given any written assurances on their demands even after many minister-level discussions.

The Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is being developed in a landlord model with a Public Private Partnership component on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer ("DBFOT") basis at an estimated cost of Rs 7,525 crore. Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, the private partner, commenced the construction work on December 5, 2015. The port authorities clarified that 70% of the work has now been completed but for the last few months, the construction was halted due to the protests.