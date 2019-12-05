1984 Riot Victims:Manmohan Singh Trying To Save Congress' Image By Maligning Narasimha Rao

After the shocking revelation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on the 1984 Sikh Riots blaming it on the then Home Minister Narasimha Rao for not calling the army, the riot victims while speaking to Republic TV slammed the former Prime Minister for trying to save the image of Rajiv Gandhi by putting the blame on Narasimha Rao.

Victims expose Manmohan Singh

Atma Singh, one of the riot victims said, "Manmohan Singh's revelation after 36 years of the riots is shocking for the entire nation. If he already knew this when he was the Prime Minister and the commission was also working during his tenure then he should have given an affidavit that time but he did not. This is an attempt of Sonia Gandhi to clear Rajiv Gandhi’s image by highlighting Narasimha Rao’s name in it. Till 1992, Manmohan Singh was not in any party, Narasimha Rao made him the finance minister. Sonia Gandhi made him the prime minister, so just to return the favour to Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh has given this wrong statement".

'My family died in front of his eyes'

Sukhbeer Singh, another riot victim whose family was killed in front of him, said, “This is a plan of Congress to malign Narasimha Rao and clear Rajiv Gandhi’s image. Seven members from my family died in front of my eyes during the 1984 riots, they were burnt alive and Rajiv Gandhi was the reason for this. Rajiv Gandhi should have introspected that he is a prime minister of a country, for him, the entire population should be equal and like his own children. If he wanted, he could have called in the army. He specifically targeted people from one community to seek revenge for his mother’s assassination. Narasimha Rao has nothing to do with it. It was all done by Rajiv Gandhi.

Gopi Kaur, another victim said, “I saw Manmohan Singh today on the news, where had he gone for so many years? He should have taken Narasimha Rao’s name then, why is he blaming Narasimha Rao today? He is clearly doing it to save the image of Congress.”

