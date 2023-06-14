Anti-submarine Warfare Vessel And Shallow Water Craft 'Anjadip' Built For Navy Launched

Why you're reading this: Anjadip, the third of the eight anti-submarine shallow water crafts, was launched at the Larsen and Toubro Kattupalli Port on Tuesday. It was built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers for the Indian Navy.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Anjadip belongs to the 'Arnala' class of ships, whose contract was signed by GRSE, Kolkata, and the Ministry of Defence in April 2019.

The Arnala class of ships will replace the outgoing 'Abhay' class Anti-submarine warfare corvettes of the navy.

The class of ship has achieved 80 per cent indigenization, highlighting India's commitment to self-reliant shipbuilding, promoting domestic manufacturing, fostering employment, and enhancing capabilities.

About ASW-SWC Ajnadip

The vessel is named after the island of Anjadip off the Karwar Port, Karnataka, which signifies its strategic maritime importance. The island is connected to the mainland by a breakwater and is part of INS Kadamba. While its predecessors had a more limited role in coastal waters, the Arnala class is designed for anti-submarine operations in coastal waters, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), and Mine Laying operations, including subsurface surveillance in littoral waters.

Specifications of Arnala Class

The ship is a 900-ton, 77-metre-long vessel powered by water-jet propulsion. It can achieve a maximum speed of 25 knots (46 km/h) and has an endurance of 1,800 nautical miles (3,300 km) at 14 knots (26 km/h). The crew consists of 57 members, including seven officers and 50 sailors. The ASW-SWC is equipped with an Anti-submarine Combat Suite, potentially the DRDO-developed IAC MOD'C', a Hull Mounted Sonar, and a Low-frequency Variable depth Sonar. It also features a fire control system (FCS), an integrated Platform Management system, an Atomic Power Management system, and a Battle Damage control system.

IAC MOD 'C'. Weapon Launch Control System designated as baseline model for Indian Navy ships (Credit: DRDO)

The ship's armaments include 1 RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher, 6 Lightweight ASW torpedoes, likely the Shyena Advanced Light Torpedo, and anti-submarine mines launched from mine-laying rails. The ASW-SWC is also equipped with one CRN-90 mm Naval gun and two ordnance factory Tiruchirappalli 12.7 mm M2 Stabilised Remote Controlled Guns.

VAdm R B Pandit, C-in-C, presided over the launch ceremony (SFC). In keeping with naval maritime tradition, Smt Priya Pandit launched the ship to the chanting of Atharva Vedic invocations. VAdm R B Pandit also laid the keel for the 7th ASW-SWC ship following the event. The first ship of the project is planned to be delivered to the Indian Navy by December 2023.

The previous two ships launched were Androth and Arnala on March 21 and December 22, respectively. According to the building contract, four ships are being built at GRSE in Kolkata and the remaining four ships have been subcontracted to M/s L&T Shipbuilding, Kattupalli. The 4th ship of the Survey Vessel (Large), named Sanshodhak, was also launched at the same L&T Kattupalli Port on June 13, with Smt. Tanvi Arora performing the launching ceremony. VAdm Adhir Arora, the Chief Hydrographer to the Government of India, graced the event as the Chief Guest.