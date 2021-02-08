Anti-terror Operations Training For All-woman Garuda Team Of Karnataka Police Begins

Nearly 20 women from villages across Karnataka are being trained to shoot, handle terror, and other skills as they are going to be a part of the first batch of the all-women Garuda commandos of the Karnataka Police. Senior state police official Bhaskar Rao on February 5 met the first batch of all-women Garuda commandos of the police.

Rao was quoted by ANI saying, "The Garuda force of Karnataka police has got good training for the last eight years. It also got weapons as well. With the help of serving Brigadier, Lt Colonels, and 20 JCOs of the Ministry of Defence, we have established the Centre for Counter-Terrorism Garuda force in Karnataka. After the 26/11 incident which took place in Mumbai, the central government took the initiative to provided NSG hubs for a few cities which are financially strong and need maximum security."

'We are giving good training'

"We are giving good training to the women staff who are below 30 years of age. This training includes physical fitness and weapons handling. They have to be thoroughly trained. Other staff like KSRP, civil police, DAR, CAR cannot do these anti-terrorist operations. As it is expensive training, it can't be given to all. The government is giving amenities to all these commandos because they all have to be on alert 24/7. We have qualified professionals and we are capable of neutralising terrorists," he added.

Meanwhile, The CRPF inducted 34 women commandos in the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit for the first time, during the 35th Raising Day of the force’s 88th Mahila Battalion, the first all-women battalion in the world.CRPF director general AP Maheshwari had said that the force has a history of empowered women warriors. CRPF said in a release. "CRPF has taken another step towards women empowerment by inducting women commandos on the celebrations of 88th all-women battalion."

(with inputs from ANI)