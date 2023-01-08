Anti-terror Operations Underway In J&K's Kishtwar District; 'Can Expect Major Crackdown..'

The Jawans of 26 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army along with Jammu & Kashmir police carried out massive anti-terror operations in the Kishtwar district as part of the directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to go "all out against terrorists and their infrastructure".

J&K | Indian Army personnel conducts search operations in Thathri area of Doda district and in areas of Kishtwar district. pic.twitter.com/4iufb9fIXL — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

These joint operations are being carried out at the houses of the on-ground workers, the surrendered militants and their relatives to find possible terror hideouts. The searches got underway early on Sunday, 8 December.

Kishtwar- home district of Jehangir Saroori

Kishtwar district is the home district of one of the longest surviving militant commanders Jehangir Saroori of Hizbul Mujahideen, who has been active for more than 25 years and is still being sought for arrest.

The Home Minister Amit Shah further in the meeting had stated that similar kinds of searches and raids will follow in the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days. “We are planning for the final assault of the terrorist, and can expect a major crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir,” said DGP Dilbag Singh.

Rajouri attack

In two terror attacks in Upper Dangri village, Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, on 27 December and 28 December evening, six civilians including two children were killed and many were injured.

The Indian Army meanwhile on Sunday said that it had neutralised the two terrorists involved in the attack.

"On Saturday, around 8 p.m, the alert troops of Indian Army deployed on the border fence in Balakot (District Poonch), observed suspicious movement ahead of the border fence and subsequently neutralised two terrorists," Indian army in its statement said.

Union Home Ministry's take

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah issued an order to deploy 18 additional companies to J&K following the attacks on civilians in the Rajouri district.