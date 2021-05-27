Antigua & Barbuda Not Ready To Take Back Mehul Choksi, Says PM; Opines On Dominica Status

Speaking to Republic TV on Thursday, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne opined that fugitive Mehul Choksi does not enjoy any constitutional protections in Dominica. The PNB scam accused who went "missing" in the island nation on May 23 was detained in Dominica on Tuesday night after an Interpol Yellow Notice was issued. Browne opined that Choksi can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. The term refers to a foreign person whose entering or staying in a certain country is prohibited by the authorities.

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne remarked, "Well, he had the constitutional protections associated with citizenship that's why we could not have acted. If he was not a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, we would have made him persona non-grata and repatriated him a long time ago. But we had to respect these constitutional protections. Now that he is in a country where he doesn't enjoy those protections, I am pretty sure that they now have the authority to make him persona non grata and repatriate him back to India."

Meanwhile, he told ANI in a separate interview that Antigua and Barbuda will not accept Choksi back. Commenting on his government's position pertaining to the fugitive's family, he stated, "They are not known to be, let's say, criminals or would have done anything illegal. Just like any other citizen from any other country, they are here legally".

#EXCLUSIVE | 'Mehul Choski so far enjoyed constitutional rights. He is in a country (Dominica) where he doesn’t enjoy constitutional rights. In Dominica Mehul Choski is now a persona non grata,' says Antigua & Barbuda PM Gaston Browne to Republic @AntiguaOpm (2/n) — Republic (@republic) May 26, 2021

#WATCH | "...Dominica has agreed (for Mehul Choksi's repatriation). We will not accept him back... Dominican govt & law enforcement are cooperating, and we have informed Indian government to have him repatriated to India," says Antiguan PM Gaston Browne, in an interview with ANI pic.twitter.com/9VEfZfqic5 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

India pushes for Mehul Choksi's extradition

Mehul Choksi is under the scanner of both the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne was quoted as saying that the citizenship of Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted. The current legal status of the fugitive diamantaire is shrouded in mystery as his lawyer Vijay Aggarwal has stressed that the PNB scam accused remains a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.