Antigua PM Speaks To Republic On Mehul Choksi; Calls His Fleeing A 'monumental Error'

As the fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi remains holed up in Dominica, Prime Minister of Antigua & Barbuda Gaston Browne spoke to Republic Media Network late Wednesday night, assuring that Dominica must be able to deport him directly to India, as he was a 'persona non-grata'. Browne said that as Choksi enjoyed constitutional rights associated to his Antiguan citizenship, his government could not act on him. The PNB scam accused who has been 'absconding' since Sunday was held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dominica, three days later.

Antigua PM talks to Republic

When asked about how Choksi left Antigua and reached Dominica, Browne said, "We don't have details as to how he reached Dominica. This matter is the subject of an investigation". Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India.



Urging the Dominican govt to send Choksi directly to India, Browne added, "He does not have constitutional rights in Dominica. I am of the firm view that he can be directly repatriated to India. I have informed the Indian High Commission officials in Bermuda. I have not been in touch with any minister in India."

Expressing his inability to act against Choksi, Browne explained that the PNB scam accused had constitutional rights as he was an Antigua citizen, hence had the right to file an appeal. Since September 2019, Browne said economic fugitive Mehul Choksi is a ‘crook’ and it is just a matter of time before he will be extradited to India once the country's judiciary finishes its probe. Mehul Choksi had been in Antigua and Barbuda after he was granted citizenship of the Island nation on January 15, 2018, after he fled India.

"He enjoyed constitutional rights associated with citizenship, hence we could not have acted. If he was not a citizen of Bermuda, we would have made him persona non-grata a long time ago. But now that he is in a country where he is a persona non grata, it would be easy for them to repatriate him," said Browne. Commenting on Choksi fleeing to Dominica, he said, "Mehul Choksi made a monumental error by fleeing Antigua. He may have been concerned he didn’t have safe harbour in Antigua. He sought greener pastures which has turned out to be his downfall".

Mehul Choksi goes 'missing'

Mehul Choksi purportedly went "missing" after going out for dinner in Antigua island on May 23 and could not be traced even though his vehicle was traced in the Jolly Harbour later. He was traced to his current location in Dominica and was nabbed by law enforcement personnel following the yellow notice alert issued for him. The police in Dominica are making arrangements to hand him over to the Antigua police. However, PM Browne has now refused to grant him entry in Antigua and asked the Dominican government to directly deport him to India.

Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi, have been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Owner of the Gitanjali group, a retail jewellery company, Choksi secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. While the UK has ordered Modi's deportation, Choksi is yet to face such heat.

