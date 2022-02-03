Antilia Bomb Scare: ATS Submits Case Docs To Chandiwal Commission On Anil Deshmukh's Plea

The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad submitted documents regarding its investigation into the Antilia bomb scare case before the Chandiwal Commission on Thursday. In the document that runs into a thousand pages, the ATS has, as per sources, revealed its initial findings and exposed the roles of the suspects in the terror case in which a Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25 last year.

The documents have been submitted in view of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's application last week to the commission, seeking the same. He had said in the application that based on the ATS probe in connection with the Antilia Bomb scare case, he would expose “PARAM SATYA” hinting towards former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and why he wrote a letter to the CM Uddhav Thackeray making allegations of corruption against him after his transfer to the position of DG-Home Gaurd.

Deshmukh has already called Singh the 'mastermind' of the Antilia bomb scare case before the Enforcement Directorate, as per the Central agencies chargesheet.

Extortion charge and probe commission

On February 20 last year, Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. However, the former Maharashtra Home Minister denied these claims and announced that he will file a defamation suit against Singh.

On March 30, the Maharashtra government constituted a one-man high-level inquiry committee to probe the former Mumbai top cop's 'extortion' charges against Deshmukh. The panel comprising retired Bombay High Court judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal was asked to submit its report in 6 months' time.