Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA Raids Ex-Mumbai Cop Pradeep Sharma's House; Quizzing Likely

In more trouble for former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, the NIA raided his Mumbai residence on Thursday in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. This comes in the wake of the arrest of Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav who are suspected to have procured the gelatin sticks. As per sources, Shelar took the name of Sharma and his two associates who are also linked to the Lakhan Bhaiyya case. In the searches that commenced at 6 am, the central agency seized some documents and electronic documents. Moreover, the ex-Mumbai cop was taken to the NIA office.

Earlier in April, the NIA had recorded Sharma's statement after it emerged that he visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on March 2 and allegedly met Sachin Vaze at the Crime Intelligence Unit office. He was reportedly questioned on whether he was part of the purported conversation where Vaze had asked Mansukh Hiren to take responsibility for planting the explosives. Suspended on multiple occasions, the ex-encounter specialist had taken voluntary retirement in 2019 and unsuccessfully contested the Maharashtra Assembly polls from Nalasopara on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren's death

At around 3 pm on February 25, the security officer of Antilia- Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai informed the Gamdevi Police Station of a suspicious 4-wheeler being parked on Carmichael Road. 20 sticks of gelatin and a threatening note typewritten in English were recovered from the Mahindra Scorpio. The case took a new dimension after the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased.

In her complaint, Hiren's wife also alleged that the aforesaid car was in Vaze's possession since November 2020. On March 8, the NIA took over the Antilia bomb scare case and registered an FIR under Sections 120 B, 286, 465, 473 and 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4(a)(b)(i) of The Explosive Substances Act. After being grilled for nearly 12 hours on March 13, Vaze was arrested by the NIA and remanded to its custody till March 25 subsequently. The NIA examined various luxury cars used by Vaze and recreated the crime scene. While the Central agency also took over the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death on March 20, the Maharashtra ATS continued to investigate the case.

In fact, it even arrested convicted cop Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gaur for their role in the crime. However, the ATS handed over the probe to the NIA only on March 24 after the Thane Sessions Court's order in this regard. Police Inspector Sunil Mane and Assistant Police Inspector Riyazuddin Kazi were also taken into custody during further investigation. Subsequently, Vaze, Mane and Kazi were dismissed from the force by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale.