Antilia Bomb Scare Case: NIA Seeks To Invoke UAPA Against Sachin Vaze

In a major development in the Antilia bomb scare probe, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, has filed an application before a special Mumbai court. The central investigation agency's plea seeks to invoke the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the probe against now-suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze and his alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare matter. As per sources, the court is set to hear NIA's plea tomorrow.

Notably, the UAPA also allows the NIA to seize property that it considers to be proceeds of terrorism, thereby hinting, that if the stringent act is invoked the investigating agency might seize properties, including those belonging to prime accused Sachin Vaze.

The NIA had arrested Sachin Vaze on March 13 under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I) Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role and involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. The now-suspended cop has been remanded to NIA custody till March 25 while the agency has also seized several items in his possession including several vehicles, Rs 5 lakhs, some clothes, and a cash counting machine.

Court orders ATS to hand over probe to NIA

Earlier in the day, the Thane Sessions Court directed the Maharashtra ATS to stop the probe into Mansukh Hiren's death and hand over the case to the NIA. Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden Mahindra Scorpio parked outside Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilia' residence in Mumbai, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. While Hiren's wife accused Sachin Vaze of being responsible for her husband's death, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis produced Call Detail Record claiming that the Assistant Police Inspector was in constant touch with the deceased. The court's order came on a plea by the Central agency which complained that the ATS is yet to hand over relevant documents despite taking over the case on March 20.

Vazegate explodes

In a fresh update amid the scandalous 'Vazegate' concerning arrested Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze, Republic Media Network on Wednesday accesses exclusive details of Sachin Vaze's stay at 5-star hotel Trident in Mumbai in February, just before his arrest by the NIA. As per information received from sources, Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel's room no 1964 was allegedly funded by a businessman who runs a tour and travel company. It is at this hotel where it is believed part of the Antilia bomb scare was plotted.

A detailed investigation by the probing agencies into the matter has revealed that a businessman had funded Sachin Vaze's stay in the 5-star hotel. The tour and travel company operator had allegedly paid around Rs 13 lakh to Vaze after the latter had contacted him in connection to a pending case at Kanjurmarg Police Station.

Sources from the probe agencies reveal that Sachin Vaze had asked the businessman to put in a request in the Police Station for the transfer of his case to the Crime Branch and in return he had asked the businessman to make arrangements for his stay in the luxury hotel for 100 days. The businessman, as per sources, had offered three options- Taj in Colaba, Trident and Oberoi at Nariman Point. Out of these three options, ex-API Sachin Vaze had chosen to stay in Trident, which was charging around Rs 10,000 per night. As mentioned, the businessman had given Sachin Vaze Rs 13 lakh for the same.