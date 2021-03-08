Antilia Bomb Scare Case To Be Probed By NIA; ATS Registers FIR In Car Owner's Death

In a significant development in the Antilia bomb scare case, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency for further probe.

The NIA has confirmed to Republic that they received the authorisation from MHA to file a case pertaining to the recovery of explosives from a Mahindra Scorpio parked near Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence. The agency is in the process of re-registering the cases.

"NIA has received orders from MHA, GOI for investigation of case FIR 35/2020 registered at PS Gamdevi on 25.02.2021. This case relates to the recovery of explosives from a Mahindra Scorpio parked at Carmichael Road, Mumbai."

Antilia bomb scare

A suspicious vehicle loaded with explosive material and a threat letter was found abandoned near Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence in South Mumbai on February 25, triggering a security alarm in the city.

The recovery of the green-colored Scorpio SUV abandoned near Antilia led to a security scare and a massive mobilisation by the Mumbai Police to trace the culprits.

The incident, however, took a major turn after the owner of the SUV, who had been under the scanner of the police, was found dead on March 5, amid the high-level investigation.

Owner of suspicious SUV found dead

The owner, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek around 10.25 am. Police claimed that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream.

However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Vimla Hiren said her husband could have never thought about taking his own life and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.

Following Hiren's sudden death, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded a central investigation into the matter. Claiming a terror angle into the bomb scare and the death of Scorpio owner, CM Devendra Fadnavis had demanded that the probe be handed over to the NIA.

BJP welcomes NIA transfer of Bomb scare case

Reacting to the latest development, Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya welcomed the transfer of the case and expressed confidence that Mansukh Hiren's family would get justice. Meeting the deceased Scorpio owners' family at their home in Thane, Somaiya said they were very upset with the behaviour of the state police.

We welcome transfer of #MansukhHiren Death / SUV near #MukeshAmbani House Probe to #NIA I met Mansukh's wife, children, mother today morning at their home at Thane. They were very upset with state police behaviour. I am sure now Mansukh Family will get justice @BJP4Maharashtra — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) March 8, 2021

After a series of developments in the investigation, Thane police had handed over the bomb scare case to the Anti-Terrorist Squad which has registered an FIR for alleged criminal conspiracy, murder, and attempts to destroy evidence. In light of the NIA also being authorised to probe the case, the ATS has clarified that it will carry out the investigation into Mansukh Hiren's death whereas the bomb scare will be probed by NIA.

